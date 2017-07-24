Microsoft Is Killing Off Paint and People Are Getting Wistful

Well before everyone was whizzing around on smartphones and constantly connected to the internet, many peoples' earliest memories of using a PC in the '90s involved Microsoft Paint, Windows' mainstay image-editing app that not only functioned as a handy tool for the Photoshop illiterate, but also allowed you to create all kinds of basic amateur digital art. Now, the company announced it's getting ready to axe the iconic program, thus whacking another nail in the coffin of your youth.
RIP, you lovely lil' e-graffiti can.
The core program, which first launched on Windows 1.0 in 1985 and has been a baked-in feature ever since, will be sunsetted in a forthcoming Windows 10 update, according to a post on Microsoft's website. Presumably it's a move that'll allow it to redouble its efforts on Paint 3D, a wholly modernized (but different) version of the program that it released earlier in the year and comes packed with 3D image-making tools.
That doesn't mean the news is going over well for everyone. Lots of people have taken to Twitter to wax nostalgic and bemoan the fact that kids today will never know the wholesome joys of putting off their homework to create overly complicated and colorful compositions with lines and paint buckets for hours on end.
Others are paying their respects by throwing together colorful memorials in Paint itself, before it vanishes forever.
Of course, it's silly to believe such a crudely simple app could survive much longer beyond its wizened 32 years, especially considering how rapid technology advances now. Let's just keep our fingers crossed that this isn't a signal of things to come for good ol' Solitaire.
h/t The Guardian
