Microsoft Will Actually Pay You to Use Their Browser

Windows 10 users can switch Edge and earn points that can be redeemed a bit like how points work on a credit card. The details of how their point system will work is still a little hazy, but once a user accumulates enough points, they can be redeemed for "Xbox and Windows gift cards, Microsoft Store gift cards, sweepstakes entries, charitable donations" and other perks from stores like Starbucks and Amazon.

The rewards program will also dole out points to users who shop at the Microsoft Store or shop through Bing. Just like the Bing Rewards program, participants also earn points for Googling via Bing. Both Bing Rewards members will have their points transferred over to the new program some time in the next two weeks.