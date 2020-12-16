You Can Send Your Co-Workers Starbucks Gift Cards Through Microsoft Teams Now

Now is, typically, the time of year to thank your co-workers for all their help and water cooler gossip with a round of drinks at the holiday happy hour. But with parties out of the question, you'll have to skip your usual tipsy Christmas traditions and show your gratitude in a different—and possibly, more professional—way. Sigh.

Enter: Microsoft Teams. You're likely already using the collaboration tool to stay connected with your colleagues—whether that's for one-on-ones with your boss or larger town halls—but now, you can pass along a holiday thanks through the platform. Starbucks has teamed up with the tech giant to introduce its own app within Microsoft Teams, allowing users to send personalized eGifts right through the chat feature.

"This app is the result of a long-term partnership between the two companies, and collaboration between Starbucks Technology and Microsoft," Microsoft wrote in a blog post Wednesday. "To bring this new gifting experience to life, Starbucks Technology built the app and secured Microsoft’s vetting and integration."