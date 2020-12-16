You Can Send Your Co-Workers Starbucks Gift Cards Through Microsoft Teams Now
Your boss needs the caffeine to handle you.
Now is, typically, the time of year to thank your co-workers for all their help and water cooler gossip with a round of drinks at the holiday happy hour. But with parties out of the question, you'll have to skip your usual tipsy Christmas traditions and show your gratitude in a different—and possibly, more professional—way. Sigh.
Enter: Microsoft Teams. You're likely already using the collaboration tool to stay connected with your colleagues—whether that's for one-on-ones with your boss or larger town halls—but now, you can pass along a holiday thanks through the platform. Starbucks has teamed up with the tech giant to introduce its own app within Microsoft Teams, allowing users to send personalized eGifts right through the chat feature.
"This app is the result of a long-term partnership between the two companies, and collaboration between Starbucks Technology and Microsoft," Microsoft wrote in a blog post Wednesday. "To bring this new gifting experience to life, Starbucks Technology built the app and secured Microsoft’s vetting and integration."
Here's how it works: follow the link and download the Starbucks app to your Microsoft Teams, login (or sign up) for your rewards account, and then select the Sbux icon in your new conversation section of chat. You'll have the chance to select your card design, amount—anywhere from $5 to $100—and write out a personalized message.
Though nothing screams festive quite like the gift of a Peppermint Mocha Latte, you can also download a cheery Starbucks-themed backdrop for your last few holiday season meetings.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.