This New European Train Service Is Basically a ‘Hotel on Rails’

Traveling is all fun and games until you're trapped on a commuter train, in coach, for a 24-hour haul towards your destination, or stuck behind a crying baby on a lengthy flight.

But what if we told you there was a way to get where you need to go that's actually enjoyable. In fact, that there exists a mode of transportation that feels like the vacation itself?

Coming to Europe by 2024, French startup Midnight Trains calls itself a "hotel on rails." The overnight train service will take passengers from Paris to 12 European destinations, including Milan, Edinburgh, Rome, and Barcelona.

Midnight Trains will feature a restaurant, bar, concierge service, and luxe hotel-style rooms.

"Travelers are more and more conscious about the ecological impact of air travel and they need an alternative," co-founder Romain Payet told CNN Travel. "When traveling from Paris to most major European cities, they don't have this alternative. Furthermore, transport operators (air or rail) have been focused on reducing prices for the last two decades, totally forgetting the customer experience and associated services."