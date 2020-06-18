Sweden Will Let You Experience the Midsummer Festival Online This Year

A trip to Sweden sounds nice right now. With travel limited due to the spread of COVID-19, a trip anywhere is pretty welcome.

You're probably not making it to Sweden this month to catch the Midsummer celebrations. Many of the largest events have been canceled because of the pandemic. Nonetheless, the celebrations will go on. However, this year, you're going to be able to join the festivities online. Whether you're from Sweden living abroad, have always wanted to go, or are kind of curious how close Midsommar was to the real thing, Visit Sweden will be streaming celebrations from across the country. (Its announcement actually refers to Ari Aster's horror movie. You're not alone drawing that connection this year.)

On Friday, June 19, you can watch celebrations from across Sweden as the nation celebrates the Midsummer with traditional activities like making flower wreaths, singing, dancing around the maypole, eating pickled herring, and loads more. The Visit Sweden Facebook page will host the stream, hopping from town to town across the Scandinavian country throughout the day.

Here's the full schedule for Visit Sweden's stream.

5am EDT: Flower-wreath making in Skåne

7am: Midsummer lunch in West Sweden

9am: Dancing around the Midsummer pole in Dalarna

1pm: Flower picking and evening dip in Roslagen

6pm: Midnight sun and skiing in Swedish Lapland

You're going to have to make your own cured salmon, though.