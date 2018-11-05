Everywhere You Can Get Free Food on Election Day if You Vote

You probably don't need another person telling you that Election Day is Tuesday, November 6. Or that it's monumentally important for you to get out and vote. But you know what? We're going to do it anyway: vote. Exercise your constitutional right to have a say in the future of our democracy. The stakes of the 2018 Midterm Election should be motivational enough, but if not... well, there's always the free food you can get if you vote.
If, for some reason, you need another reason to vote, restaurants all across the country are putting a carrot at the end of the stick of democracy (though, that's not necessarily legal). All sorts of popular chains -- Shake Shack, Potbelly, Blaze Pizza, and more -- are offering free food and treats for people who vote! Sure, a free order of fries from Shake Shack probably shouldn't be the reason you vote, but it's a damn good reason to say "yes, please" to the person handing out "I Voted" stickers when you cast your ballot. In any case, vote.
Here are all the places offering free and cheap food to thank you for voting this Election Day.
Free Food on Election Day
Shake Shack
The deal: You're getting free fries with any order on Election Day. Show your "I Voted" sticker in-store or use the code "ivoted" on the Shack App.
When: November 6
Potbelly
The deal: Make a purchase with an "I voted" sticker on your shirt, and you'll get a free cookie.
When: November 6
Taco John's
The deal: Pop into the Taco John's reward app, and you'll find an offer for a free order of chips and nacho cheese. This is around because Election Day happens to also be National Nacho Day.
When: November 6
SAJJ Mediterranean
The deal: Flash that sexy "I Voted" sticker and Sajj will hook you up with a free dessert at locations throughout California.
When: November 6
California Tortilla
The deal: Tell them you voted and you're getting free chips and queso.
When: November 6
Condado Tacos
The deal: Flaunt that "I Voted" sticker at Condado, and you'll earn yourself a free taco.
When: November 6
Birch Coffee
The deal: Get the sticker out and any of the 10 NYC locations will hook you up with a free drip coffee.
When: November 6
Bobo's Oat Bites
The deal: In an effort to get oat the vote (get it!?), Bobo's is offering a free bar -- they make vegan, gluten-free oat bars -- via a coupon that will be mailed to if you share that you voted on social media and tag @eatbobos.
When: November 6
Twin Peaks
The deal: Don your "I voted" sticker and, boom, you'll get a free order of chips and queso with the purchase of any beverage.
When: November 6
Treat House
The deal: Show your "I voted" sticker and get buy-one-get-one Rice Krispie treats at the New York location at 452 Amsterdam Ave.
When: November 6
More Election Day Food Deals
Blaze Pizza
The deal: Watch the returns with a pizza dinner. Order online or in the app through DoorDash and delivery is free.
When: November 6
Drizly
The deal: The booze delivery company has deals to help you toast your sorrows or celebrate your victory on election night. New customers get $5 off an order with the code "Election5" in Indiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Minnesota, North Carolina, New Jersey, Texas, and Washington. Take $10 off with the code "Election 10" in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Wyoming, and Washington, DC.
When: November 6
Coolhaus
The deal: Pick up a "free election dip" on any ice cream sandwich purchase with your voting sticker. (It's free sprinkles.)
When: November 6
Other Election Day Promos
Uber
The deal: One significant barrier to voting in past elections has been transportation, according to a report from the Pew Research Center. To help combat that issue, Uber is offering free rides to the polls for election day.
When: November 6
Lyft
The deal: Across the country, Lyft is offering voters 50% off rides to the polls. Head over here, drop in your zip code, and get the details.
When: November 6
