Mike's Hard Lemonade Will Pay You to Take Time Off of Work

Last week, Michelob Ultra launched its own campaign to encourage fans to take their PTO. And by encourage, I really mean bribe considering the ubiquitous beer maker is giving away free vacations as an incentive. Michelob isn't the only one, though. Mike's Hard Lemonade has launched a similar crusade. A reported 25% of Americans don't even get paid time off, according to the booze brand. To help those out—and to propel those who are just too stingy to take it—Mike's Hard Lemonade will pay you a "day's wage" to enjoy one last day of summer, even if, technically, it's fall.

"Mike's Hard Lemonade has always stood by those who work hard, and we were disappointed to discover that some of the most deserving, hard-working people don't get PTO," Chief Marketing Officer John Shea said in a press release. "As a brand that loves summer, we wanted to give hard-working Americans one last chance to squeeze in one last day of summer with some MTO." Here's how it works. To request your Mike's Time Off (MTO), just submit a request online with your name, email, and job. Wages will be paid out via an electronic method system. Now while the "day's wage" is actually only a one-time e-payment of $200, that's $200 more than you had before.

