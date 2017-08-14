Bow Down, This Woman Just Ate 16.5 Pints of Ice Cream in 6 Minutes

Although your late-night Ben & Jerry's binges might have you convinced you're capable of downing pints of Cherry Garcia in record time, the reality is you have nothing on Miki Sudo, the competitive eater who just set a world record after finishing a whopping 16.5 pints of ice cream in just six minutes at the Indiana State Fair.
The event, which was sponsored by Major League Eating (the organization that puts on the annual Coney Island Hot Dog Eating Contest, among many other high profile celebrations of skillful gluttony), brought together 10 of the country's foremost competitive eaters on stage in Indianapolis. The objective was to beat the current world record for most ice cream consumed in six minutes, which until yesterday stood at 15 pints, set by Joey Chestnut.
Sudo handily beat his record, somehow downing 1.5 more in the same amount of time. To do it, she averaged 2.75 pints per minute, or roughly half a cup every five and a half seconds. And while she didn't have to contend with toppings or mixed-in ingredients since plain vanilla was the provided ice cream variety, that's still a hell of a lot of freezing cold dairy dessert. A cool 8,580 calories worth, to be precise, based on the number of calories in a pint of the Prairie Fields' vanilla used in the contest.
And as if the threat of a debilitating brain freeze weren't enough to throw the eaters off of their game, the Indy Star reports that the six minute contest was made even more dramatic thanks to the blaring of Eminem's "Lose Yourself" over the loudspeakers.
Sudo claimed to be shocked at her win, which came with a $2,000 cash prize. "In my last ice cream eating contest, I did 13½ pints, and looking at that is intimidating enough," she told the paper.
Yet, her track record suggests she's yet to meet a challenge she can't dominate. In the four years the 31-year-old has been hitting the big-time competitive eating circuit, she's tallied some impressive feats like winning the women's division of the aforementioned Nathan's hot dog contest four times running (this past year she ate 41 dogs and buns in 10 minutes), throwing back 7.5 pounds of deep fried asparagus in 10 minutes, and putting down 8.5 pounds of kimchi in six minutes at the Chicago Korean Festival.
Just remember that next time you're feeling "full."
h/t Indy Star
