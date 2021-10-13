Winter Is Coming and so Are 3 New GOT-Themed Beers
You can try a lager, stout, or IPA.
Remember Game of Thrones? You know, that HBO series that aired from 2011 to 2019 that had millions of people on the edge of their seats every Sunday? The 73-episode show felt so much like a cultural moment and ended in a way that most viewers—well, let's not pour salt in still healing wounds. To celebrate the show's 10th anniversary, Mikkeller paired with Warner Bros. to bring fans three Game of Thrones-themed beers.
The world-renowned Danish brewery actually had a GOT release in April this year. The Iron Anniversary IPA was a huge success, so Mikkeller and Warner Bros decided to keep things going with a round two of beers just before winter comes.
The new trio is:
- Night King Double IPA for $13.99: A double New England-style IPA inspired by the army commander of the White Walkers, this beer is the big brother of Mikkeller's Iron Anniversary IPA. The 8% vol strength of the alcohol is masked by the flavors of citrus, passion fruit, and peach.
- Ghost Visions Lager for $20: This lager is inspired by one of the six dire wolves. The drink is an elegant, modern take on a lager. Enjoy easy drinking with clean and crisp citrus notes.
- Castle Black Stout for $22: This bourbon barrel-aged imperial oatmeal stout is inspired by the bastion of The Night's Watch. The beer is made for sharing and has been aged in bourbon barrels from solid oak and has flavors of dark chocolate, candied dark fruits, and coffee met with subtle vanilla and oak.
You can find the three GOT-themed beers on October 15, 2021 at retail stores nationwide or on Mikkeller's website. Winter will be here before you know, so best to get yours soon.