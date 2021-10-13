Winter Is Coming and so Are 3 New GOT-Themed Beers

Remember Game of Thrones? You know, that HBO series that aired from 2011 to 2019 that had millions of people on the edge of their seats every Sunday? The 73-episode show felt so much like a cultural moment and ended in a way that most viewers—well, let's not pour salt in still healing wounds. To celebrate the show's 10th anniversary, Mikkeller paired with Warner Bros. to bring fans three Game of Thrones-themed beers.

The world-renowned Danish brewery actually had a GOT release in April this year. The Iron Anniversary IPA was a huge success, so Mikkeller and Warner Bros decided to keep things going with a round two of beers just before winter comes.