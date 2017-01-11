News

Hurry, RT Flights to Italy Are $332 Right Now Through May

By Published On 10/27/2016 By Published On 10/27/2016
Air Berlin Milan Flight Sale
Shutterstock

Although the 2016 presidential election suggest we might be closer to the apocalypse than ever, one thing everyone can rejoice about: airfare's cheaper than ever. Case in point: right now, you can book a round-trip flight from New York JFK to Milan for $332.

Air Berlin's got a crazy deal running right now, with flights bookable from November 2016 all the way through May 2017 at crazy-low prices. You won't be able to see these deals on Google Flights, but plenty of other flight search engines display the insane fares.

Air Berlin Milan Flight Sale
Kayak Screenshot

This sample itinerary has oodles of options to fly in February. Too cold for you? OK, let's skip to mid-March.

Air Berlin Milan Flight Sale
Kayak Screenshot

And while not quiiiite as cheap, flights are still below $500 in May, a wonderful time of year to experience Italy. This itinerary has you connecting to Milan through Dusseldorf, so it's not like you've gotta fly to the other side of Earth and back on some awful route. Additionally, while the deal won't show up on Google Flights, it's on a bunch of different engines. Or, you can just upstream to the Air Berlin site directly.

Air Berlin Milan Flight Sale
Air Berlin Screenshot

This is somehow even cheaper than the crazy deals Emirates was running to Milan earlier in 2016.

Just stop reading already and go book your flight

Ryan Craggs is Thrillist's Senior News Editor.

