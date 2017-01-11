Although the 2016 presidential election suggest we might be closer to the apocalypse than ever, one thing everyone can rejoice about: airfare's cheaper than ever. Case in point: right now, you can book a round-trip flight from New York JFK to Milan for $332.

Air Berlin's got a crazy deal running right now, with flights bookable from November 2016 all the way through May 2017 at crazy-low prices. You won't be able to see these deals on Google Flights, but plenty of other flight search engines display the insane fares.