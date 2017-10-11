Miley Cyrus Does 'Carpool Karaoke' and Ranks How High She Was at Different Events

It was a real close call for James Corden Tuesday night. He almost got stuck in traffic and wasn't able to use the carpool lane to get wherever he was supposed to be going. Lucky for him, he had Miley Cyrus nearby to... uh... execute the thin conceit that kicks off every installment of "Carpool Karaoke."
Despite "Carpool Karaoke" becoming its own Apple Music series, The Late Late Show is still churning out new installments of its star-studded sing-along segment. Tuesday, Corden had Cyrus on as a guest. She talks about being a crappy driver, being on The Voice, and being a crappy driver while being on the set of The Voice. She also ranks how high she was at different points in her life, which is mostly not surprising except for the VMAs part.
Corden and Cyrus team up to sing old and new Cyrus songs, including "We Can't Stop," "Wrecking Ball," "Party in the USA," "Younger Now," and "The Climb." It's kind of a back to the classic format installment. There's no riding in helicopters, singing on roller coasters, or actually saving babies. It's just singing in a car and talking.
