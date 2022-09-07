Milk Bar Is Bringing Batter Bites to Grocery Stores Nationwide

Growing up, raw cookie dough was a big no, no (it still is), but that only made us crave the batter more. Here's the thing, though: Our parents were right. Salmonella's no joke! And why risk a food-borne illness when you can get the same indulgent dough without dangerous ingredients?

New York City's most beloved sweets shop, Milk Bar, has expanded its business to the freezer aisle. And now, its roster of Cake Truffles and Compost Cookies includes Batter Bites too. Award-winning pastry chef Christina Tosi is bringing the bite-sized snackable frozen novelty to Whole Foods nationwide, as well as online and to the brand's NYC and LA flagships.

"There has always been something irresistible about taking a swipe at the batter bowl after a good day of baking. It's an innate feeling that follows you from childhood into adulthood, and it's something we as bakers at Milk Bar never get tired of. Batter Bites serves those feelings up unapologetically," Founder and CEO Christina Tosi said in a press release. "Whether you're popping a few between Zoom calls or enjoying them alongside a bowl of popcorn during movie night, these magical bites were created as we asked ourselves 'why not?!' when it comes to dessert—and the result is sure to be your next favorite snack."