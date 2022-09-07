Milk Bar Is Bringing Batter Bites to Grocery Stores Nationwide
There will be three delicious flavors to choose from.
Growing up, raw cookie dough was a big no, no (it still is), but that only made us crave the batter more. Here's the thing, though: Our parents were right. Salmonella's no joke! And why risk a food-borne illness when you can get the same indulgent dough without dangerous ingredients?
New York City's most beloved sweets shop, Milk Bar, has expanded its business to the freezer aisle. And now, its roster of Cake Truffles and Compost Cookies includes Batter Bites too. Award-winning pastry chef Christina Tosi is bringing the bite-sized snackable frozen novelty to Whole Foods nationwide, as well as online and to the brand's NYC and LA flagships.
"There has always been something irresistible about taking a swipe at the batter bowl after a good day of baking. It's an innate feeling that follows you from childhood into adulthood, and it's something we as bakers at Milk Bar never get tired of. Batter Bites serves those feelings up unapologetically," Founder and CEO Christina Tosi said in a press release. "Whether you're popping a few between Zoom calls or enjoying them alongside a bowl of popcorn during movie night, these magical bites were created as we asked ourselves 'why not?!' when it comes to dessert—and the result is sure to be your next favorite snack."
The Batter Bites are available in three flavors: Gooey Butter Cake, Marshmallow Brownie, and Peanut Butter Pretzel. Now let's break down what that means. The Gooey Butter Cake features a vanilla cake batter with buttery caramel pieces inspired by both the St. Louis staple and Tosi's own gooey butter sugar cookie squares. The Marshmallow Brownie features a lush brownie batter recipe sprinkled with marshmallow fudge pieces, while the Peanut Butter Pretzel is a salty-and-sweet combo with peanut butter cookie dough and crunchy pretzel pieces.
The Batter Bites are rolling out at Whole Foods stores nationwide this month.