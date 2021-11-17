Milk Bar Is Releasing Holiday Treats All Month, Including a Thanksgiving Croissant

As much as I love the actual Thanksgiving feast, that day after leftover-stacked sandwich is the real MVP of the holidays. However, thanks to Milk Bar, you won't have to wait for November 26 to get yours. In fact, Milk Bar has gone and made the tradition even better—by filling one of its fresh, herb-seasoned croissants with your favorite Thanksgiving ingredients.

For five straight weeks, Milk Bar is releasing innovations as part of its Holiday Lab program, and all will be available for shipping nationwide. On November 15, the Cereal Milk Soft Serve maker brought back its Thanksgiving Croissants as part of its first drop. And while I've got some not-so-great news to share—they've already sold out online—you can still get them in stores.

The Thanksgiving Croissant made its first debut in 2011 and quickly became one of Milk Bar's most beloved and most requested creations. The buttery, herb puff pastries are filled with a tart cranberry sauce, tender roasted turkey, and saucy gravy that are hand-folded and baked fresh. They're currently available in the NYC- and LA-based Milk Bar Flagships for $9 a pop.