This Beloved Bakery Is Releasing a Popcorn Tin-Inspired Cookie Cake for the Holidays
It serves the classics—cheddar, butter, and caramel—just like your favorite popcorn tin.
'Tis the season to eat your weight in cookies, candy, pies, and popcorn. We're following the Elf diet, people. And now, you can combine two of your favorites to achieve that holiday sugar rush. Fan-favorite bakery Milk Bar is releasing an exclusive cookie cake inspired by those classic Christmas popcorn tins.
Midwest native, founder, and CEO of Milk Bar Chef Christina Tosi has created an XXL cookie inspired by her upbringing, where "dairy and corn reign supreme." Let's break it down for you now, shall we? The Holiday Popcorn Cookie Cake features heat-popped corn dressed in three dairy outcomes—umami cheddar cheese powder, toffee-like caramel, and savory butter.
The dessert shop's all-new creation will be available for delivery (via Caviar) and pick up in NYC, LA, and DC at Milk Bar's flagship locations.
"Known for baking outside the lines and turning dessert on its head, Chef Tosi and Caviar partnered to push the bounds of holiday treats with a never-before-seen cookie cake inspired by Chef Tosi's holiday memories," Milk Bar said in a statement to Thrillist. "The savory and sweet nostalgic holiday cookie cake combines cheddar, caramel, and butter and is garnished with popcorn—to treat yourself or to send as a gift—as a new cult favorite to enjoy with holiday movies."
So how was it actually made? What can we expect beyond just a sugar rush? The Milk Bar team ground up popcorn and folded it into a buttery, salty-sweet, and toffee-brimmed cookie dough before topping the result with even more popcorn.
Even better? You can get $10 off when you spend $40 or more on your Milk Bar order with code COOKIEMAGIC between December 5 and January 31.
