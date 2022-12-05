This Beloved Bakery Is Releasing a Popcorn Tin-Inspired Cookie Cake for the Holidays

'Tis the season to eat your weight in cookies, candy, pies, and popcorn. We're following the Elf diet, people. And now, you can combine two of your favorites to achieve that holiday sugar rush. Fan-favorite bakery Milk Bar is releasing an exclusive cookie cake inspired by those classic Christmas popcorn tins.

Midwest native, founder, and CEO of Milk Bar Chef Christina Tosi has created an XXL cookie inspired by her upbringing, where "dairy and corn reign supreme." Let's break it down for you now, shall we? The Holiday Popcorn Cookie Cake features heat-popped corn dressed in three dairy outcomes—umami cheddar cheese powder, toffee-like caramel, and savory butter.

The dessert shop's all-new creation will be available for delivery (via Caviar) and pick up in NYC, LA, and DC at Milk Bar's flagship locations.