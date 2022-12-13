Get Milk Bar Delivered to Your Door with This New Dessert Subscription

Milk Bar is a fan favorite for a reason. If you've tried the Cake Truffles or Cereal Milk Soft Serve, you know what I mean. Now, fans of the NYC-based bakery can get their hands on those favorites nationwide through a dessert subscription.

On Tuesday, Milk Bar announced the launch of its First Bite Club, a subscription-style service that not only gets you exclusive access to new small-batch creations—straight from Christina Tosi's R&D kitchen, we might add—but it's also delivered straight to your door.

The program, which is offered on three and six-month subscription models, will also feature exclusive content from Milk Bar pastry chefs, as well as the chance to share your own thoughts and feedback on the creations you try.

"When something is this unapologetically delicious, you just have to share it. So that is what we are doing, for the first time ever. First Bite Club: Delivered invites you behind the doors of the bakery to try the limited-batch items we are most excited about, straight from the bench, long before they make it to the Milk Bar menu," the company said on its website.

Need any additional convincing? Just take a virtual stroll through the Milk Bar holiday shop for a sneak peek at the kind of innovation happening. Personally, I was sold at the Peppermint Bark Tie Dye Pie.