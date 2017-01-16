If You've Bought Milk Since 2003, You May Be Owed Up to $70

When it comes to basic food staples, there are few things more essential than milk and similar dairy products. That's why there's a good chance you could be eligible for a cash payout of up to $70, thanks to a settlement in a big class-action lawsuit against the American dairy industry. Really.

As a report by Munchies explains, a court recently ordered dairy companies to pay damages of $52 million to settle a class-action antitrust lawsuit that accused the dairy industry of conspiring to artificially inflate milk prices by slaughtering hundreds of thousands of cows, thereby reducing the nation's milk supply. Under the settlement, you could be eligible for a slice of the cash if you purchased milk in 15 states or Washington D.C. at any point since 2003.