News

If You've Bought Milk Since 2003, You May Be Owed Up to $70

By Published On 01/15/2017 By Published On 01/15/2017
shutterstock.com

Trending

related

All the Best Deals During NYC Winter Restaurant Week

related

The 33 Best Sandwich Shops in America

related

Restaurant Customers Who Left Their Brains at Home

related

How to Use Secret Netflix Codes to Unlock Hidden Movie Categories

When it comes to basic food staples, there are few things more essential than milk and similar dairy products. That's why there's a good chance you could be eligible for a cash payout of up to $70, thanks to a settlement in a big class-action lawsuit against the American dairy industry. Really.

As a report by Munchies explains, a court recently ordered dairy companies to pay damages of $52 million to settle a class-action antitrust lawsuit that accused the dairy industry of conspiring to artificially inflate milk prices by slaughtering hundreds of thousands of cows, thereby reducing the nation's milk supply. Under the settlement, you could be eligible for a slice of the cash if you purchased milk in 15 states or Washington D.C. at any point since 2003

Specifically, if you live in or have lived in Arizona, California, Kansas, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Dakota, Tennessee, Vermont, West Virginia, Wisconsin, or D.C. and bought milk (or fresh milk products like half & half, yogurt, cream cheese, and others) in the last 14 years or so, then you can file a claim requesting a payout. Although the settlement doesn't require you to provide proof that you purchased milk, you'll have to declare "under penalty of perjury" that you bought milk or similar products in the eligible states during the eligible time period. The claims are due by January 31st and can be filed via an online form or by mail.

Depending on how many people apply for the cash, you can score anywhere from $45 to $70, although there's a chance the payout could end up being $30 or lower, according to the official website for the settlement. Of course, you should read over all the legal fine print on the settlement website before demanding the cash, but hey, it's free money. Go get it. 

h/t Munchies

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and feels like there have been a lot of class-action lawsuit settlements like this lately. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
This Brilliant Hack Turned a Fridge Ice Maker into a Pizza Roll Dispenser

related

READ MORE
Quick, JetBlue's New Holiday Flash Sale Has $20 Tickets

related

READ MORE
Hurry, Norwegian's Holiday Sale Has Flights Abroad for Under $250

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like