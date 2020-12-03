This New 3D Map of the Universe Shows the Milky Way in Groundbreaking Detail

The colors of the sky, determined with data from the European Space Agency's Gaia satellite | ESA/Gaia/DPAC

The European Space Agency just publicized new data from its Gaia observatory, which has been hovering in space since 2013 on a mission to chart a 3D map of the galaxy that will give astronomers clues to solve the universe's biggest mysteries.

The spacecraft's Early Data Release 3 (EDR3) is only part of the third set of data—the rest will be compiled in 2022—but its findings are monumental for understanding the origins and magnitude of the Milky Way.

“The new Gaia data promise to be a treasure trove for astronomers,” said deputy project scientist Jos de Bruijne in the release.