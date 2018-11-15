Millennials Are Turning Against Giant Thanksgiving Turkeys

We regret to inform you that the Millennials (here's a gentle reminder of what a Millennial actually is) are at it again, and nothing is safe -- not even huge, delicious bird carcasses. Specifically, Thanksgiving turkeys.
Blame it on the loss of classic America values like performative excess and eating until you're physically uncomfortable, but Bloomberg reports that Millennials aren't as interested in small-child-sized turkeys as their forebearers.
This is mostly being attributed to smaller families, a new awareness about wastefulness, and an increasing desire for free-range fowl. Those latter two could be rephrased as, "Millennials are trying to be better, more ethical people." But then again, they text sometimes, so you be the judge. Roughly 200 million pounds of turkey is thrown out during Thanksgiving week, according to the Natural Resources Defense Council, so wasting less doesn't sound like the worst idea.
“People are starting to understand it’s not natural to grow turkeys up to 30 pounds,” Ariane Daguin, co-founder and owner of D’Artagnan LLC, told Bloomberg. “In general, that means they were penned up with no room to move around, and that’s why they’re fat like that.”
Bloomberg reports that while 12- to 14-pound turkeys still sell best, it's increasingly common to see 6-pound turkeys, and even brands like Butterball, which famously sells 30-pounders, now has that option. An increase in single person households and smaller families contribute to this, as well as families that are increasingly spread across the country.
The report also suggests that quail and squab -- apparently a young pigeon, not Captain Hook's first mate -- are becoming increasingly popular and make "for a nice Instagram post." Considering the insane salmonella outbreak happening in turkey right now, maybe the switch to pigeon is the right call.
