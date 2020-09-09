Miller High Life Is Giving Away a Backyard Dive Bar & a Year's Worth of Beer

When Natty Light announced a mobile dorm giveaway in July, we thought beer brands had gone as far as possible to curate our New Drinking Normal. But on Wednesday, Miller High Life announced a plan to give back a drinking hole that's even filthier and more sentimental than our college residence, and it comes with a year's worth of beer.

The self-titled champagne of beers said it's handing out one free dive bar, which is valued at $10,000, to be installed in the backyard. The prize is a $200 pre-paid card for buying brews and a gloriously furnished drinking space, which includes bar stools, a popcorn machine, lots of classic wood paneling, sticky floors (seriously), dim lighting, bad art, and doors that opens for patio season.

Anyone of drinking age can enter by texting “DIVEBAR” to 90464, or visiting the application website. Both modes will take you to an application form that asks for only your name, location, and phone number; you won't have to justify your desire to sit in your backyard drinking $200 worth of beer, because they determine a winner by random selection.

You can read the full contest details here, but remember that the sweepstakes begins at 12:00pm CT on September 9, 2020 and ends at 11:59pm CT on September 22, 2020. The winner will be decided the following day, and the bar will be delivered soon after. Make sure you encourage folks to social distance, or else install an electric fence, to ensure your hole in the wall stays the right kind of filthy.