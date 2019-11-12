You Can Get 'The Champagne of Beers' in an Actual Champagne Bottle

We have a lot of respect for people who like what they like without reservation and without regard to how it's perceived. You want to celebrate winning a major award with a Triple Triple? Good. Do it. Want to wear a tux to the dentist because you look good and aren't sure what you'll do with it now that the wedding is over? Awesome.
Well, if you like Miller High Life, there's genuinely no reason for you to drink it out of anything but a Champagne bottle when the mood strikes. Miller is bringing back the High Life-filled Champagne bottle. It's the "Champagne of Beers" served in a one-way bus to Fancy Town.
A couple of years back, the bottle was introduced as an exclusive in Milwaukee and Chicago. It was only last winter that people across this fair nation were able to track down a Champagne bottle of the High Life. Though, some were disappointed to discover the $3.49 price tag doesn't include a cork. It's topped with a standard beer bottle cap.
This year, the 750ml bottles will once again be just $3.49 (at least, that's the suggested price), and the company recommends you hunt them down right away because they unsurprisingly sold out quickly last year. They're hitting shelves around the country this week and may already be available in some locations.
A new addition this year will be a Champagne bottle vending machine loaded with these High Life bottles. It'll debut in New York City during the second week of December. Then it will be moved around the city, and at each new location, it'll get stocked with 150 bottles. Every one of those bottles will be totally free, dished out on a first-come, first-serve basis. (You know, as long as you're 21.)
If you don't like High Life, however, there's no guarantee that dressing it up for the holidays will improve its flavor. But, it's still a cheap beer in a nice bottle, which is fun.
