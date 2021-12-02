Miller High Life Is Selling Gingerbread Dive Bars Infused with Actual Beer

The holidays are all about tradition. You toss up that Christmas tree and light the menorah, hang stockings, spin the dreidel, and drink hot cocoa—preferably of the spiked variety. But tradition doesn't mean you can't have a little fun with it. Why build a boring old gingerbread house when you can construct your very own gingerbread dive bar?

Miller High Life is celebrating the holiday season by updating the time-honored tradition. The beer maker has created a kit complete with gingerbread walls infused with actual beer, a customizable entrance sign, a tiny jukebox, even an edible pool table and branded bar floor.

"The 'Champagne of Beers’ sudsy spin on the classic gingerbread house is a bit less 'North Pole' and a bit more 'Milwaukee,'" a rep for the brand told Thrillist. "Each Gingerbread Dive Bar Kit comes complete with all the authentic sights and feels to recreate your own neighborhood corner holiday haunt."