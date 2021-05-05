Miller High Life Will Pay You $20K to Be Its 'Champagne of Beers Region' Ambassador

There's nothing wrong with tossing back a few beers like it's your job. That's just called a fun Friday night. But what if you could actually drink beer and get paid because it is your job?. Turns out you can now that Miller High Life is hiring an official ambassador, a gig that not only pays ($20,000, to be exact), but also gets you a year's supply of free beer.

Champagne may have its own region in France, but the Champagne of Beers has its own region... in Wisconsin. Or at least, that's the company's plan. Miller High Life is petitioning the Milwaukee Common Council to make it the actual Champagne of Beers region.

Here's where you come in. Miller High Life needs an on-the-ground ambassador there. Should you snag the Ambassador of the Champagne of Beers Region title, you'll get a $20,000 payout, free beer for a year, and an all-expenses-paid trip to Milwaukee.