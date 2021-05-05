Miller High Life Will Pay You $20K to Be Its 'Champagne of Beers Region' Ambassador
"Ambassador of the Champagne of Beers Region" has a nice ring to it.
There's nothing wrong with tossing back a few beers like it's your job. That's just called a fun Friday night. But what if you could actually drink beer and get paid because it is your job?. Turns out you can now that Miller High Life is hiring an official ambassador, a gig that not only pays ($20,000, to be exact), but also gets you a year's supply of free beer.
Champagne may have its own region in France, but the Champagne of Beers has its own region... in Wisconsin. Or at least, that's the company's plan. Miller High Life is petitioning the Milwaukee Common Council to make it the actual Champagne of Beers region.
Here's where you come in. Miller High Life needs an on-the-ground ambassador there. Should you snag the Ambassador of the Champagne of Beers Region title, you'll get a $20,000 payout, free beer for a year, and an all-expenses-paid trip to Milwaukee.
"We respect Champagne, France as a tourist destination and the weight that name carries for the sparkling wine—but we’re all about beer at Miller, and with our long history of brewing, we wanted to give beer lovers a tourist destination they deserve," senior marketing manager Anne Pando said in a statement to Thrillist. "To up the ante and get our loyal fans excited for the new region, we put a call out to High Life lovers far and wide, encouraging them to apply to become the first official ambassador to our new region—It’s the ultimate 'dream job' for any Miller fan."