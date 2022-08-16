Miller High Life Just Released a 'Dive Bar-Flavored' Ice Cream with Alcohol in It
The Tipsy Scoop collaboration is available for nationwide shipping.
If your idea of a Saturday night is one crowded around a peanut shell-sprinkled pool table with cheap beer and questionable '80s music, wow, do I have news for you.
Miller High Life is celebrating the 100th anniversary of ice cream bars with a flavor inspired by dive bars. Naturally. The Champagne of Beers is teaming up with boozy ice cream maker Tipsy Scoop to bring the idea to life.
"There is nothing quite like the tastes, smells, and feels of a dive bar," Miller High Life said in a statement to Thrillist. "You know what I'm talking about... the immediate smell of history when you walk in because the bar is undoubtedly old, the peanuts on the bar top that are free to eat, your feet sticking to the floor, the dim and dark lighting no matter what time of day it feels like night and aroma of smoke that doubles as cologne for those in the bar."
The Ice Cream Dive Bar, which is infused with actual High Life and packs a 5% ABV, features a peanut swirl (inspired by the popular dive bar snack), a hint of tobacco smoke (reminiscent of the dive bar smell), and gooey caramel (that'll bring you right back to those sticky dive bar floors) with a sprinkle of carbonated candy and dark chocolate coating.
The Miller High Life x Tipsy Scoop collab will be available in the NYC scoop shops and available for shipping nationwide. Snag a 6-pack online.