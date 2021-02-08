Miller High Life Wants to Pay Your Bar Tab 'for Life'

It's important to find commonalities in your relationship—things you can do as a couple to bond, grow, fall deeper in love, blah, blah, blah. For some, that's cooking or hiking or, say, drinking their weight in beer at the local dive bar. For those that fall into the latter camp, Miller High Life wants to hook you up this Valentine's Day by paying your tab... for life.

The champagne of beers is wants to gift one couple a $20,000 High Life Gold Card this year to cover their drinking expenses and rent out an entire local dive bar so they can celebrate properly (and safely). The ubiquitous beer maker isn't just half-assing the set up either. The company will deck out your dive-of-choice with endless peanuts, popcorn and bar food (heart-shaped, naturally), premium Wisconsin Bratwurst and charcuterie, a little candlelight to set the mood, and of course, the Champagne of Beers.

It's worth pointing out that $20,000 likely won't cover your bar tabs for your whole life—anyone who buys drinks in NYC could tell ya that. But, hey, 20 grand for spending on booze will certainly cover many a happy hour over the next several years.

"Coming up on a year of lockdown, we know Valentine’s Day is feeling more lackluster than ever, so we wanted to give couples a reason to raise a toast and show some love to our beloved bars that have been struggling," Associate Marketing Managerr for Miller High Life Lucy Bloxam told Thrillist. "We’re excited to offer lovers of The Champagne of Beers a safe way to celebrate this year, and all the years to come."

To enter, you'll need a good love story (namely, something that includes you, your current bae, and a local dive). Send the 150-word (or less) tale, a photo, your age, and state of residence to DiveBarLovers@millerhighlife.com between February 8 and February 14. The winning couple will be announced February 15. Naturally, you've gotta be 21 or older.