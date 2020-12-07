Miller High Life's Wi-Fi Enabled Coupe Glasses Let You Toast with Friends from Afar

Holidays are a time for toasting—to family, friends, and prosperity in the new year—but with COVID precautions still in place right now, it's looking like we may not be clinking glasses in person this winter. Toasting on Zoom doesn't pack the same punch, which is why Miller High Life decided to think outside the box and make virtual toasts more intimate.

Soon, High Life fans will be able to get a pair of high-tech holiday coupe glasses—one for you, one for whoever you're missing most this year—that will use Wi-Fi and colored lights to connect the two of you from afar.

Here's how it will work. Starting December 15, you can visit MHLToastFromAfar.com and purchase a pair of coupe glasses for $19.03 (as in the year 1903, when High Life debuted its bottled beer on New Year's Eve). Even though the old-school Champagne glasses are sold in pairs, they are packaged individually so that you can ship one to your home and one to your loved one's home.

Each coupe glass is pre-programmed to sync with its corresponding glass only. The glasses will arrive in the mail with detailed instructions on how to sync them, but the process will look something like this, according to a Miller High Life representative: "To toast from afar, one user simply needs to press the front button to initiate a 'cheers.' From there, the corresponding user just needs to press the same button—and voila!—both coupes will light up for a properly distanced 'cheers.'"

The coupe glasses have four different light sequences, one to correspond with each step of the toasting process: Wi-Fi setup, receiving an invitation to cheers, cheersing, and post-cheers. After the cheers, the glasses will stay lit up in the post-cheers mode until they're powered off.

Of course, you'll need something to put in the 21st-century Champagne glasses. Miller High Life will once again package its lager in 750-milliliter holiday Champagne bottles this month so that you can chase your toast with the Champagne of Beers. To find High Life's "Champagne" bottle, use the product locator on the company's website. Look, you're all set!

“With celebrations looking quite different this year, the Miller High Life Holiday Coupe Glasses allow loved ones to toast with one another no matter where they are,” Katie Lombardi, Miller High Life marketing manager, told Thrillist in an email. “As The Champagne of Beers, we believe it’s the simple moments like connecting with loved ones over a toast that make this time of year so special.”