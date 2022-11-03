Miller Lite Is Selling a Christmas Tree Stand That Doubles as a Keg Stand

If you're a beer drinker and an artificial tree stan, you'll love the latest invention from Miller Lite. The beer brand is launching a tree stand designed to fit perfectly around a quarter-barrel keg as part of its holiday collection.

The stand can hold a 5-foot tree weighing up to 150 pounds. There's also a hole at the top of the box that allows the tap's spout to fit through so you can pour a cold one right next to the tree. Isn't that festive?

