Miller Lite Is Selling a Christmas Tree Stand That Doubles as a Keg Stand
The stand can hold a five-foot tree and features a hole near the top for a keg tap's spout.
If you're a beer drinker and an artificial tree stan, you'll love the latest invention from Miller Lite. The beer brand is launching a tree stand designed to fit perfectly around a quarter-barrel keg as part of its holiday collection.
The stand can hold a 5-foot tree weighing up to 150 pounds. There's also a hole at the top of the box that allows the tap's spout to fit through so you can pour a cold one right next to the tree. Isn't that festive?
The Christmas keg box will be sold in limited quantities for $49.99. The stand will be available to purchase at 10 am EST on November 10 at TreeKegStand.com. Oh, and it's both BYOB and BYOT, so you'll have to buy your own keg and tree to accompany it.
Jeremy Porr is a News Writer at Thrillist. Follow Jeremy on Instagram.