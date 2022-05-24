Miller Light Introduces Beer-Infused Charcoal for Your Summer Barbecues

We are officially approaching barbecue season, so it's time to break out your grill gear. Luckily, Miller Lite has got you covered—at least partially—on that front. The beverage maker has introduced its own charcoal infused with actual beer.

Miller Lite's Beercoal, which was crafted for pilsner-loving pitmasters, brings the same great taste to your summertime grill favorites.

"Summer is all about outdoor cookouts and get-togethers, which means plenty of Miller Time," Director of Marketing Anne Pando said in a press release. "Summer is also beer season, and as a light beer known for great taste, it only made sense to pair Miller Lite with the distinct and beloved flavor grilling offers. We see Miller Lite Beercoal as the perfect way to kick off a season-long celebration of beer, grilling and hanging out with friends and family."

Miller Lite took its beer and reduced it down to a concentrate. Then, when burned, the charcoal releases the perfect notes of Pilsner into whatever you've got on the grill.

The Miller Lite Beercoal officially launched on May 24 online and can be purchased nationwide for $11.99 plus shipping. And while this is a "supplies last" type deal, the brand is offering periodic online product drops through May 27 to ensure you get ahold of the goods.