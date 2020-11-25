Miller Lite Will Give You Free Beer For Your Cancelled Holiday Party This Year
You can still drink with your coworkers via Zoom, though!
Office holiday parties hit different in 2020—and not in a good way. Taking tequila shots with your boss and busting out a spirited karaoke rendition of "Come on Eileen" isn't quite as enticing via Zoom. That doesn't, however, mean you can't still pound a few beers with your coworkers in the name company camaraderie.
To ease the blow of our cancelled holiday party plans, Miller Lite is supplying us all with six-packs—whether you'll actually miss these work-enforced functions or not.
"2020 has upset most holiday traditions, but there is one that many have mixed feelings over—the evolution of work holiday parties," reads a Miller Lite press release. "In fact, over 50% of full-time office employees say they aren’t sad to see these parties go, and 70% would choose time off from work over a holiday party. Feelings may be mixed, but Miller Lite hopes there is one thing we can agree on: not attending a work holiday party means more time for people to enjoy Miller Lite with a few real friends."
Say farewell to work holiday parties and get a 6 pack on us. Here’s to more time with real friends. Click below. Tag a friend. #TisMillerTime— Miller Lite (@MillerLite) November 19, 2020
21+ only. Beer purch. req’d. Offer varies by state. See bio for T&C link. Ends 12/12/20.
Getting your free beer couldn't be easier. Here's how it works: Just head over to the Miller Lite Twitter page and tweet at the company, tagging the friends you're cracking open a cold one with. You'll still need go out and buy the beer for yourself, but the tweet is a de facto proof of purchase that earns the first 50,000 people to engage a rebate via Venmo. The offer's valid through December 12.
"With many companies nixing the traditional holiday party, we’re focused on the silver lining—more time with a few real friends, which is what Miller Time is all about," director of activation for Miller Lite Courtney Carter Dugan said in a statement. "Not having to make awkward small talk or being forced to take photobooth pictures with coworkers is a holiday gift in and of itself."
