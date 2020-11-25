Miller Lite Will Give You Free Beer For Your Cancelled Holiday Party This Year

Office holiday parties hit different in 2020—and not in a good way. Taking tequila shots with your boss and busting out a spirited karaoke rendition of "Come on Eileen" isn't quite as enticing via Zoom. That doesn't, however, mean you can't still pound a few beers with your coworkers in the name company camaraderie.

To ease the blow of our cancelled holiday party plans, Miller Lite is supplying us all with six-packs—whether you'll actually miss these work-enforced functions or not.

"2020 has upset most holiday traditions, but there is one that many have mixed feelings over—the evolution of work holiday parties," reads a Miller Lite press release. "In fact, over 50% of full-time office employees say they aren’t sad to see these parties go, and 70% would choose time off from work over a holiday party. Feelings may be mixed, but Miller Lite hopes there is one thing we can agree on: not attending a work holiday party means more time for people to enjoy Miller Lite with a few real friends."