Miller Lite Will Give You Free Beer if You Type Out This 836-Character URL

A few days back, Michelob Ultra teased its Super Bowl commercial ahead of the big game with sports icons Serena Williams and Anthony Davis repping the low-cal beer. Now, Miller Lite—a competing beer that contains just one calorie more—is using the material for a not-so-subtle jab in its direction.

On Sunday, February 7 (that's the Super Bowl), Miller Lite is giving away free six packs to fans, but there's one little stipulation to get it. You'll have to type out the company's ridiculous, 836-character URL to get yours, which just so happens to burn that one additional calorie Miller Lite contains—bringing it neck-and-neck with Michelob.

"For decades, Miller Lite has been known as the original great tasting and less filling beer," VP of Marketing for the Miller Family of Brands Sofia Colucci said in a statement. "Through the years there have been many followers. And while yes, some others may have one less calorie, we know that everyone finds joy in something that tastes great."

Yes, Miller Lite claims that typing out the entire URL will burn at least a single calorie. And you won't be able to cheat the system because the beer brand isn't making it easy to copy and paste it. Leading up to the big game, Miller will be broadcasting the cardio-like URL across its social media accounts, on podcasts, and in print advertising. You'll have to manually enter it in your browser from there.

Once you hit up the site, Miller Lite will Venmo you $8 (on Super Bowl Sunday only) so you can snag a six pack. Just be quick your game. There's a limit of 5,000 entries.