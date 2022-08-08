Miller Lite's New 'Grill Share' Gives Those Without a Grill Hope This Summer

According to Miller Lite, about 30% of US households don't have grills. To help those in need from missing out on the summer grilling fun, Miller Lite started a grill-sharing program so everyone can be a grill master for a day.

In select cities across the country, you'll be able to find Grill Share stations, where you can reserve a limited-edition Miller Lite Grill with everything you need. You'll have a spatula, apron, folding beach chair with an umbrella, and a $25 gift card for your grilling supplies.

You'll be able to rent the grill like you could say a Citi Bike. You can sign up online or scan a QR code at the Grill Share station. You'll enter your information and then unlock your Miller Lite Grill.