Miller Lite Is Launching 'Beer Drops' to Make Other Light Beers Taste Better

Miller Lite has got some confidence. The ubiquitous brewer has created its own "enhancement drops." So, if you find yourself at an establishment without Miller Lite, you can at least make your backup brew taste like the classic American Pilsner.

Somehow this is not a belated April Fool's joke but rather an actual product hitting the market. To celebrate National Beer Day on April 7, Miller Lite is launching its limited-edition Beer Drops to make other light beers taste better.

"One thing we know to be true, Miller Lite lovers absolutely love the taste of beer," Global Vice President of Miller Family of Brands Sofia Colucci said in the press release. "We see Beer Drops as a fun yet competitive extension of our new campaign to highlight what sets us apart. National Beer Day is the perfect moment to celebrate the great taste that has made Miller Lite special since 1975."