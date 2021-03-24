Miller Lite's New Bar-Scented Candles Smell Like Your Wildest Nights Out

Dive bars are one of life's greatest treasures, so it's fortunate that after a year of limited bar activity, Miller Lite decided to bring the ambiance of a grimy corner bar to your living room. The beer brand just dropped a set of "Bar Smells" candles that come in three scents: Dive Bar, Game Day Bar, and Beer Garden.

The Dive Bar candle is scented with a blend of musk, tobacco, pine, and yeast. The Game Day Bar candle combines salted peanut, jalapeno, and cracked leather scents. The Beer Garden candle has smells of green moss, warm pretzel, cracked wood, and sunburn—whatever that smells like.

The Bar Smell candles will raise money for the hospitality industry, which has been struggling since the rise of COVID-19. All proceeds will go to the US Bartenders' Guild National Charity Foundation, which provides grants to hospitality workers.

Miller Lite's new bar-themed candles go for $20 each on the company's website.