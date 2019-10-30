Natty Light Is Trolling Miller Lite & Will Give You Beer to Unfollow Miller

Miller Lite wants you to unfollow it on social media. That's not some clever play on words. It's asking people to unfollow and it's giving you a free beer for doing so. The campaign asks people to put down their phones and talk to each other.
You may have mixed feelings about any conversation attributing the internet to the ills of society, but Natural Light has no mixed feelings whatsoever. At least, not about the unfollowing part. The light beer rival also thinks you should unfollow Miller Lite. To encourage you, it's also offering beer for unfollowing its adversary.
That brings you up to a couple of beers for unfollowing Miller Lite. (And, honestly, from looking through the rules, you probably don't have to have ever followed Miller Lite to get the perks of unfollowing.) In Miller's deal, they'll pay you back for a beer ordered at the bar. Natural Light will give you $5 back on the purchase of a 12-pack of Natural Light. That $5 is also good for anything larger than a dozen cans.
It's not exactly the no-strings-attached free beer Miller is serving up, but $5 out of a $12 of Natty Light winds up being more than just one beer.
A representative from Natural Light tells Thrillist you can text "Unfollow" to 216-88 or go to this link on a mobile device to claim a little beer. More companies should consider giving out freebies for unfollowing them on social media. I'd be glad to unfollow Lagavulin and AllBirds and Gretsch and a restored 1950 Studebaker Commander (is that possible?).
