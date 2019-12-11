This New Super Fruit Hard Seltzer Packs More Vitamin C Than an Orange

View this post on Instagram

We’re bubbling over with excitement for the launch of Vizzy, the first hard seltzer made with acerola cherry, the superfruit high in the antioxidant vitamin C. Vizzy, which is expected to launch at the end of March, will come in four flavors — Black Cherry Lime, Blueberry Pomegranate, Strawberry Kiwi and Pineapple Mango — each of which will contain 100 calories, 1 gram of sugar and 5% alcohol by volume. Tap the link in our bio for all the details.