This New Super Fruit Hard Seltzer Packs More Vitamin C Than an Orange

We can't exactly classify White Claw (or Truly, Arctic Summer, etc., etc.) as healthy. It's not bad for you -- in fact, spiked seltzer boasts lower calories and carb counts than plenty of other booze -- but for the most part, these drinks lack vitamins, minerals, things that keep your body running. Well, now that's about to change.
MillerCoors, which will be known as Molson Coors Beverage Co. starting next year, is diving into the spiked seltzer industry with its new 100-calorie Vizzy cans. And the Acelora Super fruit-flavored bubbly is more than just a great tasting boozy beverage; it's packed with a crapload of antioxidant vitamin C, too. Roughly 30 times more vitamin C per cup than an orange, the company claims.
"It's no secret that there's been exponential growth in the hard seltzer category, and we see a big opportunity in the space with innovation. We're moving fast and furious, and we believe we're catching this trend at the right time," Director of Portfolio and Brand Strategy Dilini Fernando said in a statement.
Vizzy is naturally gluten-free, made from fermented cane sugar, and most importantly, still packs a 5% ABV punch. The 12oz cans will be available in single-flavor 12-packs and variety packs, including Pineapple Mango, Black Cherry Lime, Blueberry Pomegranate, and Strawberry Kiwi. According to a press release, they'll be line priced with competitors White Claw and Truly.
"With Vizzy, we’re cutting through the sea of sameness in the hard seltzer category, where most products have a similar visual identity and proposition," Fernando said. "We’re making a big, bold claim, but we’re also taking a very playful and differentiated position. There’s no reason to believe this won’t resonate very well with consumers, particularly 25- to 39-year-old men and women seeking to make better choices."
Your move, White Claw.
