4 Guys Stole $1 Million in Lobster and Got Caught Red-Handed

Four Canadian men were charged yesterday for the theft of more than $1 million worth of lobster last year, the Canadian Press reports. All four face charges of theft over $5,000 for both the stolen lobster as well as the transport truck they allegedly stole to move it. According to investigators, the truck was stolen from Eco-Technologies Ltd. in Caraquet, New Brunswick. From there, they say, the thieves drove the 19 miles to the nearby village of Grand-Anse where they used the truck to burgle a million dollars in crustaceans from LeBreton and Sons Fisheries Ltd.

The theft took place on July 1 -- Canada Day -- making it an especially unpatriotic entry in a string of lobster thefts, as well as the most lucrative. Port Mouton, Nova Scotia, about 7 hours away from Caraquet, also saw two major lobster thefts in the same week this past February. At the going rate of $9.75 a pound, that's almost $90,000 in lost revenue for the three local fisherman who were victims of that attack. They think it's an organized lobster-snatching crime ring.