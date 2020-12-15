900 Consecutive Cars 'Paid It Forward' at a Dairy Queen Drive-Thru

You've probably heard of "paying it forward" in drive-thrus, when someone offers to cover the tab of the car behind them in line. If you're lucky, you've been the recipient of a stranger's generosity. If you're a saint, you've continued the kindness and spotted the person behind you.

In any case, you've probably never been part of something like this: At a Dairy Queen in Brainerd, Minnesota, 900 consecutive strangers opted to pay it forward for the car behind them in line, creating what can only be described as a megachain of goodwill that lasted two and a half days.

“I’ve seen ‘pay it forward’ chains that went on for about 20 cars, but never anything like this,” Tina Jensen, general manager of the Brainerd location, told The Washington Post.

When Jensen noticed that the chain showed no signs of stopping, she posted about the phenomenon on the Dairy Queen's Facebook page. The post wrapped up with a call to action: "Let's keep this caring train going!"

Sure enough, they did. People saw the Facebook post and, excited to be a part of something special, drove over to the DQ to wait in line.

The chain began on a Thursday afternoon with an elderly man's simple request to pay for the person behind him, and it went strong until Saturday evening, when a customer didn't have enough money to spot the next car in line, who had a more expensive order than his.

"I’m just really proud of everyone who rallied," Jensen said. "This was a feel-good moment at a time when we really needed to hear some happy stories."