There's a Sandwich Loaded with Sundae Toppings Among the New Food at This State Fair
The list of new, innovative, and sometimes odd food for this year's Minnesota State Fair has been released.
The Minnesota State Fair isn't far from kicking off. That Great Minnesota Get Together is close enough now that food vendors are unveiling all their new deep-fried, icing-drizzled, bacon-covered foods on a stick.
There are quite a few new foods that will pique the interest of adventurous state fair lovers. One of the highlights, however, is definitely the Sundae Sandwich at Jammy Sammies by Brim, which is a grilled sandwich with cinnamon bread stuffed with sundae fixings, sans ice cream.
Between the slices of cinnamon bread, you'll find strawberry jam, vanilla cream, fresh strawberries, whipped cream, toasted peanuts, confetti sprinkles, and flaked sea salt. It's a good test for anyone who believes that sandwiches are one of humankind's greatest creations.
Here are a few other intriguing items from the list of new foods the fair unveiled on July 12.
Cotton Candy Float: Features cotton candy soda poured over vanilla ice cream and topped with cotton candy. Sold at German Root Beer and Popcorn
Lemon Cookie Tortilla Chip: This nearly confusing dish features lemon sandwich cookies "deconstructed into four large tortilla chips made from a blend of cookies and corn." It's served with creamy-center-of-the-cookie cream dip that is topped with lemon curd at the Blue Moon Dine-In Theater.
Pickle Pizza: This isn't that outlandish, given the growing popularity of pickle pizza, which is certainly the case in Minnesota. Rick's Pizza, a new vendor, is making a homemade pizza dough dropped with dill ranch sauce, mozzarella, and dill pickles before being topped with dill weed seasoning.
New Mexico Chile Dog Sliders Two Ways: The Blue Moon Dine-In Theater says this is a pair of all-beef hot dogs on slider buns with green chile and red child, made with "roasted-on-site New Mexico Hatch chiles and a hint of chorizo pork." They're topped with queso-style cheese and red onion. It also comes with a shooter of prickly pear cactus slushie.
Soulsicle: Soul Bowl, another new vendor, is serving fried chicken-on-a-stick with candied yam sauce, cornbread crumble, mac-and-cheese seasoned cheddar, hot sauce, and green onions.
Tot Dog: Lulu's Public House is slinging an all-beef hot dog dipped in corn dog batter, rolled in a mix of minced tater tots, cheddar cheese, and onions before it gets deep-fried.
Sweet Potato Poutine: Grab a pile of sweet potato waffle fries topped with cheese curds, Beyond chorizo sausage, turmeric gravy, pico de Gallo, and cilantro at the Blue Barn.
That, however, is just the tip of the greasy iceberg. Find the complete list of new foods here.