There's a Sandwich Loaded with Sundae Toppings Among the New Food at This State Fair

The Minnesota State Fair isn't far from kicking off. That Great Minnesota Get Together is close enough now that food vendors are unveiling all their new deep-fried, icing-drizzled, bacon-covered foods on a stick.

There are quite a few new foods that will pique the interest of adventurous state fair lovers. One of the highlights, however, is definitely the Sundae Sandwich at Jammy Sammies by Brim, which is a grilled sandwich with cinnamon bread stuffed with sundae fixings, sans ice cream.

Between the slices of cinnamon bread, you'll find strawberry jam, vanilla cream, fresh strawberries, whipped cream, toasted peanuts, confetti sprinkles, and flaked sea salt. It's a good test for anyone who believes that sandwiches are one of humankind's greatest creations.

Here are a few other intriguing items from the list of new foods the fair unveiled on July 12.