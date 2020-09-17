Minnesota: Here's How to Make Sure Your Vote Counts in the 2020 Election

Between the importance of the election and the ongoing pandemic, it's worth planning out how you're going to vote this year. Fortunately, in Minnesota, there are options that will help you vote safely and make sure you can make your voice heard in local and national elections. Here's everything you need to know about registering and safely casting a ballot in 2020.

The 2020 General Election is coming up fast. For many people, it feels like years have passed since March. But it's mid-September, and November 3 is going to be here before you know it.

Registration closes 21 days in advance of the election in Minnesota, so October 13 . You have until 11:59pm that day to register online or until 5pm if you're voting "on paper." If you miss those deadlines, you're still able to register on Election Day at your precinct. However, that will increase the time you spend at your voting location, which isn't ideal during a pandemic.

How to register to vote in Minnesota

There are five guidelines that determine if you're eligible to vote in Minnesota, per the Secretary of State's website.

1. You must be a US citizen.

2. You must have been a resident of Minnesota for at least 20 days.

3. You must be finished with all parts of any felony sentence.

4. "You can vote while under guardianship unless a judge specifically has revoked your right to vote."

5. "You cannot vote if a court has ruled that you are legally incompetent.

If you qualify, you may register online at the Secretary of State's website.

Alternatively, you can register by paper by downloading a form here. You can return it in person or by mail to your county election office or directly to the office of the Secretary of State.

If you choose to register at your polling place the day of the election, there are a few options for how you can register. Though, it's worth noting -- again -- that this option will increase the time you spend in your polling place, which is not ideal in the midst of a pandemic. Here are your options:

1. Bring a current photo ID with your current address.

2. If your ID doesn't have a current address, you can bring a photo ID and a document with your name and current address. (See a list of valid forms of ID and valid documents here.)

3. You can have a registered voter from your precinct vouch for you if you do not have proper documentation. They will need to sign an oath confirming your address. You can vouch for a maximum of eight people and may not vouch for others if someone else had to vouch for you.

4. A college ID that matches a student housing list submitted by a college or university. Check with your school to be sure they've submitted a list and that you're included.

5. You can register day-of if you have been previously registered within your precinct but have changed addresses or your name.

6. If you registered late, you may get a notice of late registration by mail. You can bring that as a document for proof of residence.

7. If you live in a residential facility, a staff member may accompany you to confirm your address and vouch for you. The staff person must prove their employment at the facility in order to vouch. Find more information about that option here.