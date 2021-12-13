Minute Maid Products are Being Recalled in 8 States

Coca-Cola has a Minute Maid recall in effect, after some beverages may have been contaminated by metal fragments including bolts and washers. The recall was voluntary and applies only to certain beverages in 59-ounce cartons in eight states, according to Food Recall News.

Berry Punch-, Strawberry Lemonade-, and Fruit Punch-flavored Minute Maid sold in Pennsylvania, Connecticut, New York, North Carolina, Maryland, Virginia, Maine, and New Jersey are all being recalled.

In total, almost 7,500 cases of Minute Maid drinks are included in the recall. The beverages aren’t due to expire until next year, so check your shelves.

Here are the Universal Product Codes (UPCs) to look out for:

Minute Maid Berry Punch, 59 Fl. oz., 1.75 L, Unit UPC: 025000047664; Case UPC: 025000047671

Minute Maid Strawberry Lemonade, 59 Fl. oz., 1.75L, Unit UPC: 025000019708, Case UPC: 025000019760

Minute Maid Fruit Punch, 59 fl. oz., 1.75 L, Unit UPC: 025000047725, Case UPC: 025000047732

If you have any of the above products in your home, they should not be consumed.

