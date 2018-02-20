Entertainment

No, That's Not a Giant 'USA' Tattoo on Mirai Nagasu's Leg

By Published On 02/20/2018 By Published On 02/20/2018
mirai nagasu tattoo tape olympics
Steve Russell/Toronto Star
More From PyeongChang 2018

related

Lindsey Vonn Gives Emotional Interview, Wins Bronze in Final Olympic Downhill Race

related

Chill Olympic Doctor Recommends Beer After Competing, Athletes Drink Up

related

The US Curling Team Had a Savage Feud With Kirstie Alley for Some Reason

related

Johnny Weir’s & Tara Lipinski’s Most Savage, Hilarious Figure Skating Comments (So Far)

Trending

related

Southwest Has $49 Flights Around the US in the Spring and Summer

related

The Biggest Wipeouts & Crashes at the 2018 Winter Olympics (So Far)

related

The Absolute Best Brunch Uptown

related

Olympic Curler's Husband Double-Fists Beers During Her 9am Match

US figure skater Mirai Nagasu started the women's individual competition during Tuesday's broadcast. Like when she helped the US earn a bronze medal in the figure skating team event by landing the first-ever triple axel by a US woman at the Olympics, Nagasu confused some people. 

Some have wondered if Nagasu's Olympic pride is so strong she got a huge "USA" tattoo on her thigh, which can be seen while skating. 

It's not a tattoo. It's Team USA-branded kinesiology tape used for a muscle strain, according to the NBC broadcast. The brand was quick to clear up the confusion and let viewers know it's not a tattoo, but tape for pain relief.

This isn't the only time you may have spotted KT Tape at work during the Olympics. Early in the Games, skiers were applying KT Tape to their face to protect themselves from PyeongChang's bitter cold. That's a use KT Tape doesn't necessarily recommend. 

"We did not know or expect that it was going to be used on skiers' faces. That's not the intended use for KT Tape," KT Tape chief marketing officer Russ Schleiden told Thrillist. "We have not recommended, and we have not researched or tested using it for frostbite prevention or cold prevention."

It has, however, researched how Nagasu is using it for pain relief.

Check back during the games for all of Thrillist’s continuing Olympics coverage. Think of us like an all-knowing friend watching along with you to answer all the important questions, like how heavy are Olympic medals. We'll explain everything from curling rules and figure skating scoring to what OAR means, why winning athletes are receiving stuffed animals and much, much more.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record but has never met the fingernail lady. Follow him @dlukenelson.

Stuff You'll Like