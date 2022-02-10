A Cat Went Missing in Maine 7 Years Ago: It Was Found in Florida & Reunited with Its Owner

Denise Cilley of Chesterville, Maine, says she was shocked to receive a voicemail last week announcing that her cat, Ashes, had been found, according to WABI 5. Ashes had been missing for seven years.

Cilley was even more surprised to learn that her furry feline had somehow made it all the way from Maine to Longwood, Florida—a whopping 1,448 miles away.

Ashes went missing during Cilley's daughter's 10th birthday party in August of 2015. According to Cilley, she and her family searched the neighborhood to no avail.

''They looked for her for quite a while, and they sadly concluded she probably had become prey for a predator,'' said Janet Williams, a family friend in Florida who has been temporarily looking after the cat since it was found, reports WABI 5.

According to Williams, a local couple took to occasionally feeding Ashes because they thought she was a stray. When her health started deteriorating the couple took her to the vet. While there, Ashes was scanned for a microchip, and the rest is history.

But the question still remains: How did Ashes get from Maine to Florida? Cilley suspects that her pet may have hitched a ride in someone's moving van. Cilley also speculates, ''Maybe somebody found her near Chesterville and kept her as a pet and moved to Florida. And then somehow she got lost again… it's just really a mystery.''

Both Cilley and Williams say they are just happy the microchip worked so well. Ashes got on a flight with one of Williams' friends yesterday, arriving in Portland to reunite with an excited Cilley.