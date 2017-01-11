The 'Nightmare Machine' Website That Will Horrify You

The internet is a bastion of horror. There’s a simulator that knows how you’ll die, websites that track reported hauntings near you, and thanks to researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Media Lab, there’s the “Nightmare Machine,” a deep-learning algorithm that generates horrifying imagery guaranteed to make you shriek.

Pinar Yanardag, a postdoctoral student at the Media Lab, told the Boston Globe that the machine was initially supplied the faces of 100,00 celebrities, which it then used to “generate faces of its own." As Yanardag explains, the MIT team "‘zombified’ these faces by teaching another algorithm how a zombie face looks like.” It’s this cross-pollination of celebrities and revolting zombie faces that bred many of the repugnant images you’ll see.