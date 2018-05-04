Mitt Romney Says His Favorite Meat Is 'Hot Dog' & Twitter Is Ripping Him to Shreds

Mitt Romney is launching a bid for the United States Senate. And since he's back on Utah's political scene, trying to reclaim whatever gusto lost him the 2012 presidential election, Romney is doing what any wealthy politician would do: he's talking to the people about meats.
A recent article in The Washington Examiner documents Romney's efforts to connect with real, salt-of-the-Earth Americans. Specifically, he's been pandering to their supposed affinity for hot dogs -- a food worthy of votes, apparently.
Take it away, Mitt:
"My favorite meat is hot dog, by the way. That is my favorite meat,” he told a gathering of supporters as they joined him recently for a casual dinner organized by his campaign. “My second favorite meat is hamburger. And, everyone says, oh, don’t you prefer steak? It’s like, I know steaks are great, but I like hot dog best, and I like hamburger next best.”'
The internet isn't letting Romney get away with this. All day on Friday, tweets have been skewering the Senate-hopeful for characterizing "hot dog" as a meat, among other things.
Pretending to love hot dogs more than filet mignon isn't exactly a scandal worthy of incinerating a political campaign, but then again, who knows what is anymore.
