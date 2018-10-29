'Bad Lip Reading' Roasted Major League Baseball in Its Latest Absurd Video

Another sports season concludes; another Bad Lip Reading arrives. On Sunday, the Boston Red Sox grabbed a 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers to close out the World Series. They won the title in just five games. (Because what everyone was hoping was that a Boston team would win a championship. Teams from Massachusetts never get to win championships.)
As is often the case, the people behind the Bad Lip Reading YouTube series have released a send-up of the MLB season now that it's finished If you're not familiar with the series, they use footage of things like the royal wedding, political debates, or clips from sporting events and re-dub what people are saying based on an unfortunate lip reading. The result is insane, nonsensical videos that barely cling to reality.
This baseball edition is no exception. It's absurd and pretty funny. It makes for two perks to the end of the baseball season: Bad Lip Reading and everyone in the U.S. is getting free tacos because Mookie Betts stole a base in the first game of the World Series.
While people screaming about cats and Betts' giving everyone free tacos are objectively heroic acts, don't forget about the true hero of this baseball season: The little legend who pretended to run in slow motion on his way to home plate.
