M&M’s Inspirational Message Packs Come Paired with Spotify Playlists

After successfully cheering up candy lovers (or at least those who noticed the novelty packaging) last year, M&M’s is back at it printing inspo on its candy wrappers once again.

Loosely assigned to appropriate M&M “spokescandies,” 28 messages appear on milk chocolate, peanut, peanut butter, and caramel varieties. Red, the lovable grump with a know it all streak, asserts “We’re all winners except the losers.” Yellow, the aw-shucks optimist, says “Miss your face.” The rightfully nervous about being eaten, fourth wall breaking Orange advises that you “Break open in case of emergency.” The Lilith Sternin-like Brown contributes the line’s dedicated “happy birthday” pack. The super cool Blue winkingly advises that you “Have a great day pretending to work.” And the unsettlingly sexy Green demands that you “Slay girl.”

Packs are also paired with Spotify playlists for what’s probably the most immersive snacking experience you’re going to get from any drug store candy. Just as the messages are meant to evoke sentiments the M&M’s characters might have, the corresponding songs are intended to further punctuate the messages, pairing “Slay Girl,” for example, with “a playlist filled with powerful female artists,” according to a press release.

"Music and M&M'S have an incredible power to help us connect to one another and celebrate life," Allison Miazga-Bedrick, Mars Wrigley’s senior brand director, said in the release. "Incorporating music into M&M's Messages packs are a new way for us to help fans share their true selves and connect with others, which helps us live our purpose of better moments and more smiles."

M&M’s message packs are in stores now and all varieties are available online.

