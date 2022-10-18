M&M's Is Releasing a New Coffee-Inspired Flavor & It's Surprisingly Sweet

Some significant changes are underway at M&M's. The candy maker introduced its first new character in a decade, and now, a new flavor is coming too.

M&M's Caramel Cold Brew, which is rolling out nationwide in February 2023, boasts the same signature milk chocolate and colorful candy shell but with a smooth, robust taste of coffee and sweet caramel.

"More and more coffee drinkers are exploring new flavor combinations, with cold brew ranking as one of Gen Z's most purchased drinks1. Mars' M&M'S brand decided to tap into the booming cold brew coffee scene and pair it with a confectionary favorite—caramel," Senior Marketing Director at Mars Wrigley Allison Miazga-Bedrick said in a press release. "The result? A fun twist to an on-trend favorite that delivers an exceptional coffee flavor experience, all within a classic bag of M&M'S—perfect to enjoy on the go while catching up with friends or sharing a taste of the M&M'S Caramel Cold Brew candies to make new ones."

It's also not the only coffee-inspired flavor joining the roster. Before Caramel Cold Brew's February debut, M&M's is adding a limited-edition Espresso option for the holidays. The former, however, will be sticking around permanently.

The new M&M's flavor will be available in three sizes: Single Size, Share Size, and Sharing Size Stand Up Pouches, ranging in price from $1.19 to $4.99.