M&M's Is Unleashing a New Nutella-Style Flavor

Look, everyone in the world wants that job eating Nutella for a living in Italy. Realistically, though, only a few people are on their way to living in a hazelnut wonderland. What, you may be wondering, are the rest of us to do?
Fret not, unlucky rejects: M&M's just announced that it's putting out a Nutella-style flavor, and we can all console ourselves by eating that with a side of feelings. Technically, these are M&M'S Hazelnut Spread Chocolate Candies, not Nutella M&Ms. But we all know the truth.
M&M's also announced that a batch of chocolate bars will be joining the lineup, featuring the flavors Almond, Crispy, Crispy Mint, Milk Chocolate, and Peanut. All of these bars will be covered in milk chocolate and feature "visible" M&M's Minis.
There's some bad news though about the Hazelnut Spread M&M's. This much-needed addition to the classic candy canon won't be available until early April 2017. Once it's here, you'll be able to find it in the teal bag you see above in Singles (1.35 oz.), Share Size (2.53 oz.), and Sharing Size Stand Up Pouch (8.3 oz.).
To be clear, they may call it "Share Size," but that's more of a suggestion.
Get Fit and Look Like A Badass
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.