M&M's Is Dropping a New White Chocolate Pretzel Flavor... For the Holidays

M&M's are a classic candy choice. They may not be your favorite, but they'll also never let you down. Plus, new, creative flavors get added to the roster regularly.

The holidays may still be months away, but Mars Wrigley, the maker of M&M's, is thinking ahead. This holiday season, you'll find M&M's White Chocolate Pretzel Snowballs on store shelves. They'll be limited-edition items, so you might want to start planning how you'll get your hands on them now. The new variety of M&M's will be both salty and sweet, featuring a white chocolate shell over a crunchy, pretzel-filled center.

Mars Wrigley's new M&M's creation will come in single, share size, and laydown bags. They'll only be around for the holidays, so once they're released, stock up.

"Our fans celebrate our innovative seasonal flavors every year," Tanya Berman, who does the seasonal marketing at Mars Wrigley, said in a press release. "This year, we wanted to deliver even more smiles to consumers ahead of the holiday season with an early announcement of our festive new flavor combinations."

You won't have to wait until the first snowfall to get your hands on these new treats as they'll hit stores nationwide in September.