M&M's Is Debuting New White Chocolate 'Snowballs' & You Can Win a Year's Supply

It's officially time to start thinking about the holidays, which means planning gifts, booking travel, and thinking about all those sweet, sweet holiday treats. Mars Wrigley, the makers of M&M's, announced its White Chocolate Pretzel Snowballs in July, and fans have been anxiously awaiting their arrival ever since. They're finally here, and the company is rewarding a select few patient candy cravers.

In celebration of the launch, M&M's launched its first-ever digital snowball fight. Now through November 28, Twitter and Instagram users can "hit" their friends with digital snowballs by commenting on a post and tagging their friends. In doing so, they'll be entered to win a slew of sweet prizes, including a $500 gift card, an exclusive first taste of future M&M's products, and a year's supply of new, limited-edition M&M's White Chocolate Pretzel Snowballs.

Friends tagged in the post can enter the sweepstakes themselves by throwing a digital snowball back at a friend or hitting someone else by tagging them in the post. It's a real snowball effect.

"Perfect for holidat candy bowls, cookie baking, gingerbread house decorating, and more, our seasonal innovations help to deliver better moments with friends and family," Tanya Berman, Mars Wrigley representative, said in a press release. "This year, our digital snowball fight offers a way for everyone to get in on the fun and make each other's season a little bit brighter."

While you wait to find out if you won, you can stock up on M&M's White Chocolate Pretzel Snowballs. Save them for a snowy day, or fill up your holiday candy bowl.