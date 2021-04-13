Modelo Is Making Limited-Edition Custom Sneakers With the Brooklyn Nets

If you're wearing a shirt and hat that already show off your brand allegiances but still want people to know what beer you're picking up at the store after work, there are sneakers that will take you across that very specific finish line.

The Brooklyn Nets and Modelo have put footwear artist Dan "Mache" Gamache in charge of a limited-edition set of low-top sneakers. The shoes have been put together to recognize a new partnership between the beer brand and the suddenly superstar-laden Nets.