Modelo Is Making Limited-Edition Custom Sneakers With the Brooklyn Nets
Let people know what beer you're ordering with the shoes you're wearing.
If you're wearing a shirt and hat that already show off your brand allegiances but still want people to know what beer you're picking up at the store after work, there are sneakers that will take you across that very specific finish line.
The Brooklyn Nets and Modelo have put footwear artist Dan "Mache" Gamache in charge of a limited-edition set of low-top sneakers. The shoes have been put together to recognize a new partnership between the beer brand and the suddenly superstar-laden Nets.
The finished product has nods to the team, Modelo, and Barclays Center all over the place. The Modelo logo and Brooklyn "B" basketball can be found on the heels and the tongue, as well as the back of the shoe. You'll also find the team's colors mixed with Modelo's gold foil color in alternating places. Additionally, the subway stops found outside Barclays Center are featured along the toe of one shoe.
To get a pair, you can enter for a chance to win one of the 15 pairs at ModeloSneakers.com. You've got until April 30 to drop by the site. Unfortunately, it looks like that's the only way you're getting a crack at these.